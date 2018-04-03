The coolest things I saw at the 2018 New York Auto Show

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The New York International Auto Show opened at the Javits Center in Manhattan on Friday, March 30, and runs through this Sunday, April 8.

There was a Ford race-car driver — made entirely of Legos.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)

The New York International Auto Show opened at the Javits Center in Manhattan last Friday and runs through this Sunday, April 8.

It signals the end of the US car show circuit, which kicked off last year with Los Angeles and wound through Detroit, Chicago, and Washington before landing in the Big Apple (with a detour to CES in Las Vegas).

I spent a few hours walking the show floor during media preview days, to take in the sights and seek out cool stuff. And drink a lot of espresso.

Check it out:

Before I even got to the show floor, I was met by some classic cars.

Before I even got to the show floor, I was met by some classic cars.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


That's a 1931 Duesenberg Model J — yep, it's a "Doozy" (a "Duesey," more accurately).

That's a 1931 Duesenberg Model J — yep, it's a "Doozy" (a "Duesey," more accurately).

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


The Lamborghini Miura is a beloved beauty, with a design by the legendary Marcello Gandini.

The Lamborghini Miura is a beloved beauty, with a design by the legendary Marcello Gandini.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Once I stepped into the exhibition halls, I got to see a few more classics, such as this vintage Porsche ...

Once I stepped into the exhibition halls, I got to see a few more classics, such as this vintage Porsche ...

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


... with a vintage luggage rack — and luggage!

... with a vintage luggage rack — and luggage!

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Ford hired some acrobats to perform ...

Ford hired some acrobats to perform ...

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


... as well as an electric violin player to provide the music.

... as well as an electric violin player to provide the music.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


There was a Ford race-car driver — made entirely of Legos.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Ford also brought its $400,000-plus supercar, the GT, and some police vehicles to keep it in line.

Ford also brought its $400,000-plus supercar, the GT, and some police vehicles to keep it in line.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


That's the new BMW i8 Roadster.

That's the new BMW i8 Roadster.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Hey, what's that motorcycle doing in here? Well, BMW does bikes, too.

Hey, what's that motorcycle doing in here? Well, BMW does bikes, too.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Toyota didn't hold back on the logo.

Toyota didn't hold back on the logo.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


And it brought a little something for the locals: the Toyota Jets-mobile.

And it brought a little something for the locals: the Toyota Jets-mobile.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Much smaller Karma Automotive brought its Revero sedan, which sports ...

Much smaller Karma Automotive brought its Revero sedan, which sports ...

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


... a distinctive, hand-painted badge. No two Revero badges are the same.

... a distinctive, hand-painted badge. No two Revero badges are the same.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Croatia's Rimac showed us its electric C Two supercar.

Croatia's Rimac showed us its electric C Two supercar.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


At Mercedes, the AMG G-Wagon was a popular sight ...

At Mercedes, the AMG G-Wagon was a popular sight ...

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


... as were models of the G's evolution over the years.

... as were models of the G's evolution over the years.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


A jaunt to the Kia booth revealed this snazzy blue Stinger, one of the best cars I've driven all year so far.

A jaunt to the Kia booth revealed this snazzy blue Stinger, one of the best cars I've driven all year so far.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


What would a car show be without race cars? Here's the 2017 Indy 500 winner, driven by Takuma Sato.

What would a car show be without race cars? Here's the 2017 Indy 500 winner, driven by Takuma Sato.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


A vintage race car from BMW looked over us all.

A vintage race car from BMW looked over us all.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Nissan brought its Formula E all-electric race car.

Nissan brought its Formula E all-electric race car.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Yes, that's the Indy car of the incomparable Mario Andretti.

Yes, that's the Indy car of the incomparable Mario Andretti.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Let's talk espresso, as in, which automaker had the best coffee bar. Volvo was good ...

Let's talk espresso, as in, which automaker had the best coffee bar. Volvo was good ...

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


... and so was Acura.

... and so was Acura.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


But it was Infiniti's shiny oasis that was the winner for me.

But it was Infiniti's shiny oasis that was the winner for me.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


What a gorgeous espresso.

What a gorgeous espresso.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


A few more cars: Here's the MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept, a track-worthy possible addition to the MINI lineup.

A few more cars: Here's the MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept, a track-worthy possible addition to the MINI lineup.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


And Subaru quite literally put its new Forester SUV on a pedestal.

And Subaru quite literally put its new Forester SUV on a pedestal.

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


Until next year, Big Apple!

Until next year, Big Apple!

(Matthew DeBord/BI)


