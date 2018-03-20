Home > Business Insider > Finance >

THE INSURTECH REPORT 2.0: The technologies disrupting the insurance industry and what incumbents can do to stay ahead


Finance THE INSURTECH REPORT 2.0: The technologies disrupting the insurance industry and what incumbents can do to stay ahead

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In this report we look at the drivers behind the increasing number of insurtech companies and how they are impacting others in the insurance industry.

Image
  • null
    null   
  • Insurtech 2.0
    Insurtech 2.0   
null play

null

(BI Intelligence)

Tech-driven disruption in the insurance industry continues at pace, and we're now entering a new phase — the adaptation of underlying business models.

That's leading to ongoing changes in the distribution segment of the industry, but more excitingly, we are starting to see movement in the fundamentals of insurance — policy creation, underwriting, and claims management.

This report from Business Insider Intelligence, Business Insider's premium research service, will briefly review major changes in the insurtech segment over the past year. It will then examine how startups and legacy players across the insurance value chain are using technology to develop new business models that cut costs or boost revenue, and, in some cases, both. Additionally, we will provide our take on the future of insurance as insurtech continues to proliferate.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

  • Funding is flowing into startups and helping them scale, while legacy players have moved beyond initial experiments and are starting to implement new technology throughout their businesses.
  • Distribution, the area of the insurance value chain that was first to be disrupted, continues to evolve.
  • The fundamentals of insurance — policy creation, underwriting, and claims management — are starting to experience true disruption, while innovation in reinsurance has also continued at pace.
  • Insurtechs are using new business models that are enabled by a variety of technologies. In particular, they're using automation, data analytics, connected devices, and machine learning to build holistic policies for consumers that can be switched on and off on-demand.
  • Legacy insurers, as opposed to brokers, now have the most to lose — but those that move swiftly still have time to ensure they stay in the game.

In full, the report:

  • Reviews major changes in the insurtech segment over the past year.
  • Examines how startups and legacy players across distribution, insurance, and reinsurance are using technology to develop new business models.
  • Provides our view on what the future of the insurance industry looks like, which Business Insider Intelligence calls Insurtech 2.0.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Meet the kids of the richest black billionaires in the worldbullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 From Poverty To Power These Ghanaians went from dirt poor to...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Flash
Finance Meet the 'Flash Boys' of cryptocurrency looking to shakeup bitcoin futures trading
dog on plane
Finance United is making a big change to its pet policy after a puppy tragically died in an overhead bin during a flight (UAL)
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the opening keynote address at the f8 Developer Conference April 21, 2010 in San Francisco, California. Zuckerberg kicked off the the one day conference for developers that features breakout sessions on the future of social technologies.
Finance CREDIT SUISSE: Facebook's risks are already priced in (FB)
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the opening keynote address at the f8 Developer Conference April 21, 2010 in San Francisco, California. Zuckerberg kicked off the the one day conference for developers that features breakout sessions on the future of social technologies.
Finance CREDIT SUISSE: Facebook's risks are already priced in (FB)