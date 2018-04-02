The Nasdaq is now in the red for the year (NASDAQ)

news

The Nasdaq is continuing its recent slide Monday, down 3% on the day. The Nasdaq has gotten hit recently, as a massive data breach at Facebook set off selling in the technology sector, and TTrump's crack-down on Chinese investment into US tech has furthered those losses.

The broader US stock market is down Monday, with the Dow Jones down more than 1.5%, the S&P down more than 2%.