The Nasdaq is now in the red for the year (NASDAQ)


  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Nasdaq has ben the markets savior during this year's volatility. But now it's in the red for the year.

Screen Shot 2018 04 02 at 12.05.00 PM play

Screen Shot 2018 04 02 at 12.05.00 PM

(Markets Insider)

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is now in the red for the year.

The Nasdaq is continuing its recent slide Monday, down 3% on the day. The Nasdaq has gotten hit recently, as a massive data breach at Facebook set off selling in the technology sector, and TTrump's crack-down on Chinese investment into US tech has furthered those losses.

The broader US stock market is down Monday, with the Dow Jones down more than 1.5%, the S&P down more than 2%.

Screen Shot 2018 04 02 at 12.21.23 PM
Screen Shot 2018 04 02 at 12.05.00 PM
tax day 2018 taxes file
