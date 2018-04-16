The new Ritz-Carlton luxury cruise ships for the '1% of global travelers' look like incredible super yachts — and you can start booking next month

news

Ritz-Carlton cruise ships are designed like yachts and come with 149 suites — each with their own private terrace — accommodating up to 298 guests.

The Ritz-Carlton cruise line will begin sailing in 2020.

This May, reservations will be open to Ritz-Carlton reward members, and all others in June.



Somewhere between a private super yacht and a small ocean liner, the Ritz-Carlton cruise ships will accommodate the "the 1% of global travelers," according to Bloomberg.

The new Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is designed to defy all cruise ship stereotypes, with larger rooms, relaxing common spaces, and an on-board spa. The cruise ships boast 149 suites — each with their own private terrace — accommodating up to 298 guests. There will also be high-end dining options, including a restaurant from Sven Elverfeld of Aqua — the three Michelin-starred restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg.

"This unique combination of yachting and cruising will usher in a new way of luxury travel for guests seeking to discover the world," said Herve Humler, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company in the press release.

Ahead, a look at one of the designs for the Ritz-Carlton cruise ship, created by the firm Tillberg Design of Sweden.

The Ritz-Carlton cruise ships will explore the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, and New England. Trip itineraries will offer less time at sea, and more time to explore the smaller ports.

Unlike most cruises, rooms will not be called staterooms, but rather, suites. Each will have its own private terrace.

There will be 149 suites onboard, accommodating up to 298 passengers — as well as two 138 square-meter duplex penthouse suites.

Here, the Grand Suite, which is 760 square-feet.

Intimate spaces will be created for dining and drinking.

Guests can eat whenever they wish, rather than the traditional set meal times that are customary on cruises.

During each trip, local talent — such as chefs, artists, and guest lectures — will join for a variety of entertainment throughout the cruise.

As partnerships are still forming for day activities and excursions, prices are yet to be set.

The first of the three Ritz-Carlton cruise ships will set sail in 2020, however reservations will open for rewards members starting in May 2018. For others, reservations will open in June.