Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The ruble is on track for its worst week since 1999 as Trump tells Russia: 'Get ready'


Finance The ruble is on track for its worst week since 1999 as Trump tells Russia: 'Get ready'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The currency has fallen 12% against the dollar over the last 7 days.

Image
  • ruble
    ruble   
  • ruble
    ruble   
ruble play

ruble

(Markets Insider)

LONDON — The Russian ruble is down 2.8% against the dollar on Wednesday after President Donald Trump ramped up his anti-Russian rhetoric on Twitter.

The ruble was already down 1.7% in early European trading but took a leg lower after Trump warned Russia to "Get ready" for engagement in Syria.

Trump tweeted: "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

The ruble's poor performance follows declines of 4% against the dollar on both Monday and Tuesday.

The Financial Times reports that the ruble is now on track for its worst week since 1999, eclipsing its slump in 2014 at the height of the crisis over Crimea. The currency is down around 12% against the dollar so far this week.

The ruble's slide comes after the Trump administration on Friday imposed new sanctions on 24 wealthy Russians and government officials, as well as over a dozen Russian-controlled entities.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
2 Finance Tesla's Model 3 is loaded with impressive features — but one...bullet
3 Finance Bugatti boss reveals what kind of people buy its $3 million...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Gold
Finance Gold spikes after Trump warns Russia to 'Get ready'
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was surrounded by members of the media on Tuesday as he arrived to testify before a Senate joint hearing about the company’s use and protection of user data.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, FB)
null
Finance British Airways' Avios scheme is closing down — here’s everything you need to know about your points
Karl-Erivan Haub of the retailer group Tengelmann, pictured in 2009.
Finance One of Germany's richest men is missing in the Swiss Alps