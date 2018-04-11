Pulse.com.gh logo
The Russian ruble is on track for its worst week since 1999
The Russian ruble is on track for its worst week since 1999
Published:
8 minutes ago
, Refreshed:
4 minutes ago
Oscar Williams-Grut
The currency has fallen 10% against the dollar over the last 7 days.
ruble
(Markets Insider)
news
The
Russian ruble is down 1.7% against the dollar
at 8.45 a.m. GMT (3.45 a.m. ET) on Wednesday morning.
It follows
declines of 4% on both Monday and Tuesday
for the struggling currency.
The Financial Times reports
that the ruble is now on track for its worst week since 1999, eclipsing its slump in 2014 at the height of the crisis over Crimea.
The ruble's slide comes after
the Trump administration on Friday imposed
new sanctions on 24 wealthy Russians and government officials, as well as over a dozen Russian-controlled entities.
