The search for a new Alzheimer's treatment just hit another setback (VTVT)


  Published: , Refreshed:

The treatment, when compared to placebo, "did not improve in cognitive or functional outcomes." VTV Therapeutics is discontinuing its clinical trials.

  • An experimental drug to treat Alzheimer's disease just failed a late-stage trial.
  • VTV Therapeutics, a small company in North Carolina, was developing an Alzheimer's drug azeliragon to inhibit the RAGE receptor, ideally to help people with mild Alzheimer's delay cognitive decline.
  • Its phase 3 trial wrapped up in early 2018, but the treatment, when compared to placebo, "did not improve in cognitive or functional outcomes." The company is discontinuing its clinical trials.
  • "We will continue to analyze the datasets and trends within subgroups from both Part A and Part B to determine if there are potential benefits or future uses and applications for azeliragon," VTV CEO Steve Holcombe said in a news release Monday.
