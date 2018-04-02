Home > Business Insider > Finance >

'The Toughest Footrace on Earth' covers 160 miles through the Sahara desert in 6 days ― here's what it's like


Finance 'The Toughest Footrace on Earth' covers 160 miles through the Sahara desert in 6 days ― here's what it's like

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Marathon des Sables, a six-day race through the Sahara desert, has a hard-won reputation as "The Toughest Footrace on Earth."

Image
  • null
    null   
  • 00d34b32 07d7 4bfc 8749 8238d9b15291
    00d34b32 07d7 4bfc 8749 8238d9b15291   
null play

null

(Matt Turner)

The Marathon des Sables, a six-day race through the Sahara desert, has a hard-won reputation as "The Toughest Footrace on Earth."

The 33rd edition of the race will run April 8 to April 13, covering 250km.

The race is not for the faint-hearted.

The route takes in towering sand dunes, airless oueds (dried-up riverbeds), and scrambled jebel (rocky hill) ascents.

The distance comes in at almost a marathon a day, with the longest stage a punishing double marathon.

Competitors run or walk through 104-degree plus temperatures, carrying their food for the week. Water is rationed. Salt tablets are essential.

Competitors sleep in bivouac tents, which do little to retain warmth when the temperature drops overnight and offer limited resistance to sandstorms.

It is no surprise then that a lot of competitors don't make it to the finish. The desert is relentless, and there is a large slice of luck involved in surviving what it has to throw at you.

I finished the 31st edition of the race in 2016. This is what "The Toughest Footrace on Earth" is like:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Salaries of top MTN bosses in Africa revealedbullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Screen Shot 2018 04 02 at 8.51.44 AM
Finance The FDA just refused to review a new depression drug — and the company's stock is tanking (ALKS)
RTX5F1HZ
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Finance This could be the most critical week in Tesla's history (TSLA)
Strategy South Korea has deployed a warship to the sea off Ghana after three sailors were kidnapped by pirates