The world's most expensive superyachts come with helipads, movie theaters, and swimming pools — take a look

Many superyachts cost upwards of $200 million dollars and are owned by the wealthiest billionaires in the world.

The most expensive yacht ever built is made from solid gold, and costs a whopping $4.8 billion.

The yachts have features like movie theaters, concert halls, and multiple swimming pools.

Some of the world's wealthiest individuals own the most outlandish yachts.

With features like helipads, swimming pools, saunas, hot tubs, and more, the most expensive yachts in the world are the definition of luxury. Russian tycoons, oil Sheikhs, and entertainment moguls are vacationing on yachts spanning over 200 feet that often cost over half a billion dollars, not to mention the maintenance costs of owning a superyacht.

Check out some of the most expensive yachts in the world below:

$200 million: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen owns this 414-foot yacht called the Octopus. It has 41 suites, a pool, two helicopters, a basketball court, and a recording studio.

$200 million: The Seven Seas yacht has a movie theater, infinity pool, gym and helipad. Reportedly, it once belonged to Stephen Spielberg.

$210 million: Billionaire Nassar Al-Rashid owns this yacht embellished with 24-karat gold lettering.

$250 million: Qatar's former Prime Minister, Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, owns the $250 million Al Mirqab. It has a movie theater, outdoor bar, indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, and helipad.

$256 million: The Dilbar is owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. With more than 3,800 square meters of living space, the Dilbar makes for a comfortable way to travel. It also has two helipads and an indoor swimming pool.

$300 million: The Sultan of Oman owns the 509-foot long Al Said yacht. It has room for more than 60 guests and a concert hall that can house a 50-piece orchestra.

$350 million: Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko owns Motor Yacht A, which has 8 decks and a helipad.

$400 million: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, owns the massive Dubai yacht, which costs an estimated $400 million. It has a mosaic swimming pool, circular staircase, and helipad.

$440 million: Andrey Melnichenko also owns Sailing Yacht A, which resembles a military-style submarine. It has three swimming pools, including one with a glass floor.

$560 million: Mohammed bin Salman, the deputy crown prince of Saudi Arabia, owns this 440-foot yacht dubbed the Serene. At $560 million, it has 15 rooms, a club, multiple swimming pools, a spa, a gym, and two hot tubs.

$590 million: Entertainment mogul David Geffen owns this 454-foot superyacht know as the Rising Sun, complete with a basketball court and space for 18 overnight guests. In April 2017, Geffen hosted the Obama family on his yacht.

$600 million: The Azzam yacht is the world's biggest private superyacht, and is rumored to have a submarine with a missile defense system. It is speculated to be owned by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates

$600 million: Russian billionaire Roman Abramovitch's yacht, dubbed the "Eclipse" is estimated to be anywhere from $600 million to $1.5 billion. The superyacht features several helipads, more than 20 guest cabins, two swimming pools, a sauna, and several hot tubs.

$4.8 billion: The History Supreme is made from solid gold and is the most expensive yacht in the world. It reportedly sold to a Malaysian businessman in 2011.

