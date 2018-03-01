Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The world's richest people spend $234 billion a year on luxury goods — here's how much they spend on yachts, private jets, wine, and clothes


Finance The world's richest people spend $234 billion a year on luxury goods — here's how much they spend on yachts, private jets, wine, and clothes

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Rich people love to spend money on travel, cars, jewelry, and art.

If you had billions, what would you buy? play

If you had billions, what would you buy?

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Billionaire)

  • Rich people spend money differently than the rest of us.
  • The value of $1 to the average person is the same as $1,355 to the typical billionaire.
  • The world's richest people spent $234 billion on luxury goods and services in 2016, with the largest share spent on travel, cars, and jewelry.

The world's richest people have incredible spending power.

In fact, the value of $1 to the average person is the same as $1,355 to the typical billionaire. For a person that rich, buying a new Tesla Model X (with Ludicrous Mode, of course) is like spending $100.

Rich people with at least $30 million — also known as ultra-high net worth — held about $30 trillion in combined assets as of 2016, according to data from Wealth-X and Camper and Nicholson featured in a recent report from Coldwell Banker.

That wealth is held largely in private and public investments, while nearly 9% is parked in real estate and luxury assets. It may not sound like much, but that translates to about $2.7 trillion.

In 2016 alone, rich people spent a total of $234 billion on luxury goods and services, which includes private jets, clothing, jewelry, art, and cars.

Below, check out how much rich people spend annually in 12 categories.

Travel and hospitality: $45 billion a year

Travel and hospitality: $45 billion a year play

Travel and hospitality: $45 billion a year

(Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock)


Cars: $40 billion a year

Cars: $40 billion a year play

Cars: $40 billion a year

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)


Jewelry and watches: $25 billion a year

Jewelry and watches: $25 billion a year play

Jewelry and watches: $25 billion a year

(Steve Exum / Stringer / Getty Images)


Art: $25 billion a year

Art: $25 billion a year play

Art: $25 billion a year

(Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images)


Private aviation: $23 billion a year

Private aviation: $23 billion a year play

Private aviation: $23 billion a year

(Tyler Olson/Shutterstock)


Yachts: $22 billion a year

Yachts: $22 billion a year play

Yachts: $22 billion a year

(freevideophotoagency/Shutterstock)


Apparel: $15 billion a year

Apparel: $15 billion a year play

Apparel: $15 billion a year

(Charles Platiau/Reuters)


Accessories (i.e. sunglasses, luggage, handbags): $12 billion a year

Accessories (i.e. sunglasses, luggage, handbags): $12 billion a year play

Accessories (i.e. sunglasses, luggage, handbags): $12 billion a year

(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)


Home goods: $8 billion a year

Home goods: $8 billion a year play

Home goods: $8 billion a year

(zhu difeng/Shutterstock)


Wine and spirits: $8 billion a year

Wine and spirits: $8 billion a year play

Wine and spirits: $8 billion a year

(Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Haute Living)


Food: $7 billion a year

Food: $7 billion a year play

Food: $7 billion a year

(Flickr / Wally Gobetz)


Beauty: $4 billion a year

Beauty: $4 billion a year play

Beauty: $4 billion a year

(Getty Images)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance The 13 richest footballers in the worldbullet
2 Finance These are the 50 richest people in the world right nowbullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Workers arrange steel rims for export at a wheel factory in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China.
Finance Trump's tariffs could make US Steel's operating income 'laughably high' (X)
subway new york city
Finance Here's how far you have to live from a subway to find cheap rent in New York City
Dow
Finance Dow plunges after Trump says tariffs are coming next week — with automakers and manufacturers getting hit the hardest
Screen Shot 2018 03 01 at 2.06.57 PM
Finance Automakers are getting slammed after Trump announces tariffs and sales miss expectations