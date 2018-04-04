The yen is gaining as trade tensions heat up

news

Trade tensions between the US and China are heating up.

The yen was up 0.35% against the dollar on Wednesday morning.

The US dollar extended a string of losses against the yen Wednesday morning, as investors retreated to the safe-haven Japanese currency after a wave of tariff announcements between the world's two biggest economies.

The yen was up 0.35% to 106.26 per dollar at 8:55 a.m. ET.

After weeks of buildup, the US and China are quickly moving forward with imposing hefty import taxes on one another.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday evening a list of $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, in addition to steel and aluminum, that could be targeted by tariffs. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce fired back Wednesday morning, rolling out a list of retaliatory tariffs on $50 billion worth of US exports.

The yen is widely seen as a safe-haven currency and often gains at the dollar's expense during times of geopolitical tensions.

The yen is up 5.97% versus the dollar this year.