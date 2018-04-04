Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The yen is gaining as trade tensions heat up


Finance The yen is gaining as trade tensions heat up

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The yen was up to 102.26 per dollar Wednesday morning.

FILE PHOTO-Employee of a foreign exchange trading company wears a jacket near monitors showing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaking on TV news, and the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (top R) in Tokyo play

FILE PHOTO-Employee of a foreign exchange trading company wears a jacket near monitors showing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaking on TV news, and the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (top R) in Tokyo

(Thomson Reuters)

  • Trade tensions between the US and China are heating up.
  • The yen was up 0.35% against the dollar on Wednesday morning.
  • Follow the yen in real time here.

The US dollar extended a string of losses against the yen Wednesday morning, as investors retreated to the safe-haven Japanese currency after a wave of tariff announcements between the world's two biggest economies.

The yen was up 0.35% to 106.26 per dollar at 8:55 a.m. ET.

After weeks of buildup, the US and China are quickly moving forward with imposing hefty import taxes on one another.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday evening a list of $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, in addition to steel and aluminum, that could be targeted by tariffs. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce fired back Wednesday morning, rolling out a list of retaliatory tariffs on $50 billion worth of US exports.

The yen is widely seen as a safe-haven currency and often gains at the dollar's expense during times of geopolitical tensions.

The yen is up 5.97% versus the dollar this year.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Salaries of top MTN bosses in Africa revealedbullet
2 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

FILE PHOTO: Bitcoin mining computers are pictured in Bitmain's mining farm near Keflavik, Iceland, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jemima Kelly/File Photo
Finance RBC: Bitmain’s new ethereum miner could make a huge dent in Nvidia’s crypto boom
FILE PHOTO: Bitcoin mining computers are pictured in Bitmain's mining farm near Keflavik, Iceland, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jemima Kelly/File Photo
Finance RBC: Bitmain’s new ethereum miner could make a huge dent in Nvidia’s crypto boom
Republican president-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City.
Finance Stocks still have a long way to go to wipe out the gains made since Trump's election
Elon Musk's April Fools' joke rubbed some investors the wrong way.
Finance Elon Musk doubles down on his controversial April Fools' joke with an Instagram photo of a Tesla-branded tequila bottle (TSLA)