Home > Business Insider > Finance >

The yen is gaining as trade tensions heat up


Finance The yen is gaining as trade tensions heat up

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The yen was up to 102.26 per dollar Wednesday morning.

FILE PHOTO-Employee of a foreign exchange trading company wears a jacket near monitors showing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaking on TV news, and the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (top R) in Tokyo play

FILE PHOTO-Employee of a foreign exchange trading company wears a jacket near monitors showing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaking on TV news, and the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (top R) in Tokyo

(Thomson Reuters)

  • Trade tensions between the US and China are heating up.
  • The yen was up 0.35% against the dollar on Wednesday morning.
  • Follow the yen in real time here.

The US dollar extended a string of losses against the yen Wednesday morning, as investors retreated to the safe-haven Japanese currency after a wave of tariff announcements between the world's two biggest economies.

The yen was up 0.35% to 106.26 per dollar at 8:55 a.m. ET.

After weeks of buildup, the US and China are quickly moving forward with imposing hefty import taxes on one another.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday evening a list of $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, in addition to steel and aluminum, that could be targeted by tariffs. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce fired back Wednesday morning, rolling out a list of retaliatory tariffs on $50 billion worth of US exports.

The yen is widely seen as a safe-haven currency and often gains at the dollar's expense during times of geopolitical tensions.

The yen is up 5.97% versus the dollar this year.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
2 Salaries of top MTN bosses in Africa revealedbullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lam was reportedly rewarded for his efforts with a free cup of mineral water.
Finance An AirAsia passenger caused an uproar after trying to upgrade herself to a premium seat 3 times without paying
null
Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Mining ethereum is about to get a lot cheaper
null
Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Mining ethereum is about to get a lot cheaper
elon tesla 1
Finance WALL STREET ANALYST TO ELON MUSK: 'Prove us wrong' (TSLA)