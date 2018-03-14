Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Theranos claimed it would generate 1,000 times more revenue in 2014 than it actually did


Finance Theranos claimed it would generate 1,000 times more revenue in 2014 than it actually did

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The SEC alleged that Theranos had overstated its program with the US Department of Defense as well as the revenues it generated in 2014.

Elizabeth Holmes play

Elizabeth Holmes

(Jeff Chiu/AP)

  • Theranos, along with its CEO Elizabeth Holmes and former president Sunny Balwani have been charged by the SEC with "massive fraud."
  • The agency said Wednesday that Theranos and Holmes have agreed to resolve the charges against them.
  • The SEC alleged that Theranos had overstated its program with the US Department of Defense as well as the revenues it generated in 2014.

Theranos, its CEO Elizabeth Holmes, and a former executive have been charged with fraud by the SEC.

Theranos and Holmes have resolved the charges with the SEC in an agreement that involves Holmes giving up a lot of control over the blood-testing company.

The SEC alleged that Theranos "made numerous false and misleading statements in investor presentations, product demonstrations, and media articles" about the company's blood-testing technology while raising more than $700 million. Those discrepancies first came to light back in October 2015 when The Wall Street Journal published an investigation that questioned the accuracy of its blood test.

The SEC alleged that the company overstated the extent of its program with the Department of Defense. Through the program, the intent was to deploy Theranos' blood-testing technology in Afghanistan and on medical helicopters. In reality, the SEC found that the DOD didn't deploy Theranos's technology.

Theranos also said the company would generate $100 million in revenue in 2014. That year, the company made about $100,000 in revenue.

Theranos and Holmes have agreed to resolve the charges against them. As part of the resolution, Holmes agreed to give up majority voting control over the company and reduce her equity in the privately-held company.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 From Poverty To Power These Ghanaians went from dirt poor to stinking richbullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Horrified United passenger finds 10-month-old puppy dead...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Dow Jones stock market today
Finance The Dow is clawing its way back after losing more than 300 points
null
Finance We drove a $43,500 Chevy Colorado ZR2 and a $38,000 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport to see which pickup we liked better — here's the verdict (GM)
null
Finance Pharmacy startup Blink Health just filed a $250 million lawsuit against a company it claims is an 'unlawful copycat scheme'
Tesla stock price
Finance Tesla slides after a 2nd finance exec leaves the company in less than a week (TSLA)