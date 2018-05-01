These 10 electric SUVs will take on Tesla's Model X

news

Smaller vehicles have dominated the first generation of electrified cars.

But a wave of upcoming electric SUVs could help bring battery-powered cars further into the mainstream.

In the coming years, both established auto companies and startups plan to release a range of electric SUVs to compete with Tesla's Model X.



If electric cars are the auto industry's future, SUVs represent its present. SUVs continue to take an increasingly large share of the global auto market, worrying those who support a movement toward higher fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

But the popularity of SUVs has presented an opportunity to ease the transition from gas-powered to electric vehicles. While smaller vehicles have dominated the first generation of electrified cars, an upcoming wave of electric SUVs could help bring battery-powered cars further into the mainstream.

In the coming years, both established auto companies and startups plan to release a range of electric SUVs to compete with Tesla's Model X.

Here's what they have planned:

The Jaguar I-Pace will be released in the second half of this year.

Designed as a competitor to Tesla's Model X, the I-Pace will feature 400 horsepower, 516 pound-feet of torque, and the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in about four seconds.

We haven't heard much about Tesla's planned Model Y recently, but there are rumors that Elon Musk will release more details this year.

Musk has previously said the Model Y will be available by the end of 2020, but with Model 3 production issues to sort out and the Semi electric big-rig to build, that might be an aggressive timeline.

Audi's e-tron Quattro is expected to debut in Europe later this year before coming to the US in 2019.

Audi claims the vehicle will have a range of over 300 miles per charge, which would beat the Model X's 295-mile range, but the EPA estimates the e-tron Quattro's range will be closer to 280 miles.

Volkswagen said it will release an electric SUV based on the ID Crozz concept in 2020.

The ID Crozz is expected to have 302 horsepower and up to 300 miles of range. It could end up integrating VW's planned ID Pilot self-driving system.

Mercedes-Benz will launch its EQ electric-vehicle brand with the EQC SUV in 2019.

The automaker has said the EQC will have two electric motors that can produce 300 kW of power and accelerate from 0-60 mph in under five seconds.

BMW revealed its iX3 electric SUV concept in April at the Beijing Auto Show and plans to start making a production version of the vehicle in 2020.

BMW said the iX3 will have a range of over 249 miles per charge and a motor that can produce over 270 horsepower.

Faraday Future has had a difficult time bringing a vehicle to production, but the startup has said its FF91 will be available by the end of the year.

The company has said the FF91 will be incredibly powerful and fast, boasting 1,050 horsepower and the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds.

Chinese startup Byton wants to release an electric SUV by 2019.

The company is working with self-driving startup Aurora to give the car the ability to operate autonomously.

Hyundai is expected to introduce an electric version of its Kona SUV in Europe and South Korea first, though it's unclear when it will be available in the US.

The Kona Electric will have a range of 250 miles.

Startup SF Motors unveiled its plans to make electric SUVs at the New York International Auto Show in March.

It will start with the SF5, which the company plans to start producing in 2019. SF Motors says customers will have the opportunity to equip the car with up to four motors and 1,000 horsepower.