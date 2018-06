These 19 African presidents earn higher salaries than Buhari

news

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari earns a monthly and annual salary far lower than 19 of his counterparts in other African countries.

Despite this, in 2015, Buhari announced a pay cut in the salaries of himself and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Unlike the typical African worker whose salary per annum varies from over $14,000 in South Africa to less than $2,400 in Egypt, African presidents earn between $12,000 and $600,000 a year.

A report by Africa Review team for Daily Monitor Newspaper in Uganda, revealed Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya as the highest paid African President with a sum of $610,000 (Ksh61 million) per annum.

Biya’s annual salary is almost three times that of South Africa’s counterpart, despite the South African economy is 10 times bigger than Cameroon’s.

See the annual salaries of these 20 African presidents.

Cameroon

President: Paul Biya Salary: $630,000 per annum, $52,500 per month Morocco President: King Mohamed IV Salary: $450,000 per annum, $37,500 South Africa President: Cyril Ramaphosa Salary: $272,000 per annum, $22,666 Tanzania President: John Magufuli Salary: $192,000 per annum, $16,000

Algeria