These 35 cars dominated the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

The Geneva Motor Show is the first major European car show of 2018.

It will be packed with the latest offerings from Audi, Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Volvo, and VW.

The show is open to the public from March 8 to the 18 at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland.

Aston Martin CEO Dr. Andy Palmer offered up a spot on description of the show when he said, "Geneva is a highlight of the industry calendar and a motor show with a rich history and great atmosphere."

And what rich atmosphere it is.

The world's top brands will be there. From Ferrari to McLaren and Aston Martin to Bentley, Geneva will be packed with the next generation of exotics. In addition, there will be a host of production-ready models from mass-market luxury brands, such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, and BMW.

Here's a closer look at the 35 coolest cars at the show:

Geneva will mark the auto show debut of Aston Martin's new Vantage sports car.

Dr. Andy Palmer wasn't kidding when he said he had a big surprises in store for everyone. In fact, he had a couple. The first one was the debut of the 1,100 horsepower Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro track-only hypercar.

And then Aston Martin unveiled the futuristic Lagonda Vision Concept electric car.

Bentley introduced a new plug-in hybrid version of its Bentayga SUV.

BMW rolled out its new X4 crossover ...

... Its new Z4 sports car, and ...

... The new 8 Series Gran Coupe.

The Bavarians also showed off its updated i8 hybrid.

Audi unveiled an all-new A6 sedan and ...

... An e-tron electric SUV prototype.

Jaguar introduced the production version of its I-PACE electric hatchback/crossover. It's a tweener that's expected to slot in between the Model 3 and Model X.

The $295,000 limited-edition two-door Range Rover SV Coupe made its world debut.

Ferrari's new 711 horsepower 488 Pista will grace an auto show stand for the first time in Geneva.

As will Lamborghini's rival Huracan Performante Spyder.

As well McLaren's 789 horsepower Senna supercar and ...

... Porsche's new 520 horsepower, naturally aspirated GT3 RS.

Lamborghini's new Urus SUV also graced the Geneva show stands.

Hennessey's 1,600 horsepower Venom F5 and...

...Pagani's stunning Huayra Roadster both made an appearance.

Koenigsegg's insane Regera hybrid hypercar made a return trip to the show where it debuted in 2015.

Rimac's new C2 electric supercar made its auto show debut in Geneva.

Porsche also introduced its Mission E Cross Turismo concept. An all-electric crossover wagon designed to take on the Tesla Model X.

Rolls-Royce showed off its new flagship Phantom limo and...

... An updated Dawn convertible.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled a new AMG version of its revamped G-Class SUV as well as ...

... An updated C-Class.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT four-door coupe arrived in production guise.

Volvo's stunning V60 wagon is also making its auto show debut.

At the same time, the public will be able to get its first look at the new all-electric offering from Volvo's performance offshoot, Polestar.

Volkswagen unveiled the new autonomous ID Vizzion concept car.

Toyota gave the public its first look at the next-generation Supra that was co-developed with BMW.

Toyota's premium division introduced the new UX crossover that will become the smallest member of the Lexus family of SUVs.

Nearly 15 years after its debut, the Maserati Birdcage is still a stunning sight.

Legendary Italian design houses Italdesign and...

... Pininfarina both showed off sleek supercar concepts.