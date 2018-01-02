news

With no major changes in contracts expected this year and the January transfer window lurking around, we profile the biggest African football earners.

With the 2o17/18 football season underway, it's fair to say that money dominated last year's headlines.

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa has compiled the richest footballers in Africa using net worth data from the Sunday Times rich list, Forbes, football website Goal.com, and financial services site Gobankingrates.com.

These African footballers started 2018 as the biggest earners in football and we look at their weekly earnings.

Yaya Toure (Manchester City - $330,000)

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund - $227,000)

Gervinho ( Hebei China Fortune - $221,000)

Mohammed Salah (Liverpool - $160,000)



Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace - $147,000)

Stephane Mbia ( Hebei China Fortune - $144,000)

Demba Ba (Shanghai Shenhua - $139,000)

Riyadh Mahrez (Leicester City - $134,000)

Obafemi Martin (Shanghai Shenhua - $133,000)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool - $120,000)