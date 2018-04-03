Home > Business Insider > Finance >

These are the 19 most reliable used cars of 2018


  • Published: , Refreshed:

  • J.D. Power released its 2018 US Vehicle Dependability Study in February.
  • The study measures car reliability by surveying respondents who have owned 2015 model-year vehicles for three years.
The used car market can be difficult to navigate. Sometimes, it's tough to tell if a seller is unloading a car because it's time for an upgrade, or because it's underwhelming.

J.D. Power helps shed some light on that question with its annual vehicle dependability study, which measures how much customers like their cars over time. This year's survey, which was released in February, collected feedback from 38,896 respondents who had owned a 2015 model-year vehicle for three years and determined the most reliable cars in 19 categories. The resulting data was used to determine the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles. The lower the score, the more reliable the car is.

These are the winners in each of the 19 categories.

Small car: 2015 Kia Rio

(Kia)


Small premium car: 2015 Lexus CT

(Lexus)


Compact car: 2015 Toyota Prius

(Toyota)


Compact premium car: 2015 Lexus ES

(Lexus)


Midsize car: 2015 Chevrolet Malibu

(General Motors)


Midsize sporty car: 2015 Dodge Challenger

(High Gear Media)


Midsize premium car: 2015 Lexus GS

(Lexus)


Large car: 2015 Buick LaCrosse

play

(Buick)


Small SUV: 2015 Hyundai Tucson

(Hyundai)


Small premium SUV: 2015 Audi Q3

(Audi)


Compact SUV: 2015 Chevrolet Equinox

(General Motors)


Compact premium SUV: 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

(Daimler)


Midsize pickup: 2015 Toyota Tacoma

(Toyota)


Midsize SUV: 2015 Chevrolet Traverse

(Chevrolet)


Midsize premium SUV: 2015 Lexus RX

(Lexus)


Minivan: 2015 Honda Odyssey

(Honda)


Large SUV: 2015 Ford Expedition

(Ford)


Large light duty pickup: 2015 Chevrolet Silverado

(Chevrolet)


Large heavy duty pickup: 2015 Ford Super Duty

(Ford)


