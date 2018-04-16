Home > Business Insider > Finance >

These images of water pouring into New York subway stations show just how dire conditions have become


New York City's subways are in a dire state of disrepair, and these pictures of water pouring into stations show just how bad things have become.

(Cadie Thompson/Business Insider)

  • A heavy rainstorm in New York City on Monday caused water to pour into several underground subway stations, prompting service changes.
  • Subway riders posted videos on social media of water flooding stations.
  • The MTA said it had sent teams to help manage the excess water.

Pictures posted to social media by New York City subway riders during their commute Monday morning show just how bad the state of the city's subway has become.

A heavy rainstorm in the city caused water to pour into several underground subway stations, prompting service changes.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said via Twitter on Monday that F and M trains had to bypass the 42nd St-Bryant Park stop, located between Times Square and Grand Central Terminal, because of water entering the station. The MTA also said northbound 1 trains were forced to bypass 145th Street in upper Manhattan because of water in the station.

New York City subway riders captured the mayhem with their smartphones. In some videos, it looks as if the subway car is actually outdoors because of how much water is pouring into the station.

New York City's subway system has come under fire as delays and performance problems have surged in recent years.

A New York Times investigative report published in November cited data saying only 65% of trains actually arrived at their destination within five minutes of the expected arrival time. The report found that a decline in funding and financial mismanagement contributed to the poor performance.

"Performance is nowhere near good enough," the MTA's president, Andy Byford, said during an MTA board meeting in February. "We're still struggling with far too many interruptions to service on the subway."

In response to the videos and images tweeted of the dire conditions on Monday, the MTA said via Twitter that teams were sent to manage the water and ensure customer safety. The MTA also said an extensive drainage system was in place at the track level to remove excess water.

Check out some of the dramatic footage and images below.

