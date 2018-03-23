These were the top-selling trucks in America last year (F, GM)

news

About 17.2 million cars were sold in 2017, according to data from Kelley Blue Book.

Full-size and mid-size pickup trucks accounted for about 16.5% of all sales.

Among the top-selling trucks were the Ford Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram Pickup.

There were about 17.2 million cars and trucks sold last year, according to a report by Kelley Blue Book.

The total number of car sales was down 1.8% from 2016, but there was an increase in truck sales. Though there were more SUVs sold than trucks, truck sales made up just over 16% of all vehicles sold. Some of the top-selling trucks included the Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram Pickup. Over 500,000 of each were sold in 2017 alone.

Here are some of the best sellers of 2017, according to KBB:

11. GMC Canyon: 32,106 sold in 2017. Down 14% over 2016.

10. Honda Ridgeline: 34,749 sold in 2017. Up 46.8% over 2016.

9. Nissan Titan: 52,929. +141.9%.

8. Nissan Frontier: 74,360. -14.5%.

7. Chevrolet Colorado: 112,996. +3.9%.

6. Toyota Tundra: 116,285. +0.7%.

5. Toyota Tacoma: 198,124. +3.4%.

4. GMC Sierra: 217,943. -1.7%.

3. Ram Pickup: 500,723. +2.3%.

2. Chevrolet Silverado: 585,864. +1.9%.

1. Ford F-Series: 896,764. +9.3%.