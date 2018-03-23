These were the top-selling trucks in America last year (F, GM)

news
- About 17.2 million cars were sold in 2017, according to data from Kelley Blue Book.
- Full-size and mid-size pickup trucks accounted for about 16.5% of all sales.
- Among the top-selling trucks were the Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram Pickup.
There were about 17.2 million cars and trucks sold last year, according to a report by Kelley Blue Book.
The total number of car sales was down 1.8% from 2016, but there was an increase in truck sales. Though there were more SUVs sold than trucks, truck sales made up just over 16% of all vehicles sold. Some of the top-selling trucks included the Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram Pickup. Over 500,000 of each were sold in 2017 alone.
Here are some of the best sellers of 2017, according to KBB:
11. GMC Canyon: 32,106 sold in 2017. Down 14% over 2016.
10. Honda Ridgeline: 34,749 sold in 2017. Up 46.8% over 2016.
9. Nissan Titan: 52,929. +141.9%.
8. Nissan Frontier: 74,360. -14.5%.
7. Chevrolet Colorado: 112,996. +3.9%.
6. Toyota Tundra: 116,285. +0.7%.
5. Toyota Tacoma: 198,124. +3.4%.
4. GMC Sierra: 217,943. -1.7%.
3. Ram Pickup: 500,723. +2.3%.
2. Chevrolet Silverado: 585,864. +1.9%.
1. Ford F-Series: 896,764. +9.3%.