This $2 million SUV is bulletproof and cut like a diamond — look inside

The Karlmann King SUV is bulletproof and comes with a complete entertainment system, coffee maker, and refrigerator.
The custom-designed Karlmann King SUV is priced at a whopping $2 million.
The car includes luxury features such as Hi-Fi sound, private safes, widescreen TVs, phones, and a refrigerator. It also includes features like a coffee maker and a PlayStation 4 gaming system. For an additional cost, it can even be customized with armored bodywork.
Design director Luciano D'Ambrosio described his creation as a "piece of art." Take a look at the luxury SUV, which is based on a Ford F-550 commercial truck: