Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren is selling her oceanfront mansion in Florida for $49.5 million — and it comes with a three-story Swarovski crystal chandelier

Tiger Woods and his ex-wife, former Swedish model Elin Nordegren, divorced in 2010 after six years of marriage.

In 2011, Nordegren purchased property in North Palm Beach, Florida, and custom-built a mansion.

The 11-bedroom mansion is now listed for $49.5 million.

Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren, who was married to the pro golfer for six years, has placed her 11-bedroom Florida mansion on the market for $49.5 million. Woods and 38-year-old Nordegren divorced in 2010.

The property was purchased by Nordegren in 2011 for $12.25 million, and the custom-built mansion was completed in 2014.

The 23,176 square-foot oceanfront home is in Seminole Landing — a private, gated community in North Palm Beach, Florida. The property comes with 11 bedrooms, 15 full baths, a guest house, and a four-car garage.

Other perks inside include a wine cellar, theater, fitness center, a catering kitchen, and a three-story Swarovski crystal chandelier. The home is inspired by British West Indies architectural design, and if the beach doesn't impress, there's also a swimming pool equipped with a waterslide and spa, lounge areas with fire pits, a half basketball court, and a putting green.

The listing is held by Cristina Condon and Todd Peter of Sotheby's International Realty.

In total the mansion is 25,878 square feet.

The home sits on 1.4 acres of land.

The design was inspired by British West Indies architectural design.

Nordegren purchased the property in 2011 for $12.25 million.

Angela Reynolds, an interior designer who has worked with clients such as Celine Dion, decorated the interior of the home.

The kitchen has two islands — one of which has a hidden television for kitchen-time entertainment.

The catering kitchen provides a space for out-of-sight preparation when guests are over.

The master suite offers sweeping views of the ocean.

This spacious bathroom has a window-side bath.

Each of the guest bedrooms has a distinct style.

The home theater provides a place for those who want to sit comfortably and enjoy a movie.

The home's gym has an underwater window into the outdoor pool.

A temperature-controlled wine cellar has its own tasting room and bar seats.

There's also a custom-crafted, three-story Swarovski crystal chandelier that drapes down to the floor.

The home's outdoor area has a pool and hot tub just steps from the beach.

There's also an outdoor bar area with seating, kitchen space, and a sleek pool table.

The home is near Seminole Golf Club, one of the world's most exclusive golf courses.

And there's plenty of room for guests in the "Cabana House," which encompasses two, two-bedroom apartments.