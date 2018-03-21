Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Toyota will temporarily stop testing self-driving cars in the US after Arizona woman is killed by autonomous Uber


Finance Toyota will temporarily stop testing self-driving cars in the US after Arizona woman is killed by autonomous Uber

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Toyota will pause its tests of the fully autonomous Chauffeur system in California and Michigan.

toyota self driving play

toyota self driving

(Toyota)


In response to Sunday's fatal accident involving a self-driving Uber vehicle, Toyota confirmed to Business Insider that it will temporarily stop testing its Chauffeur autonomous driving program in the US.

"We cannot speculate on the cause of the incident or what it may mean to the automated driving industry going forward," a company spokesperson said in an email to Business Insider. "Because Toyota Research Institute (TRI) feels the incident may have an emotional effect on its test drivers, TRI has decided to temporarily pause its own Chauffeur mode testing on public roads."

Toyota had been testing the fully autonomous Chauffeur system in California and Michigan through the Toyota Research Institute, which the company founded in 2015 to create a car that is incapable of causing a crash. The company will not halt its testing in Japan.

Toyota has taken a conservative approach to self-driving technology

Unlike auto and tech competitors like Waymo, General Motors, and Ford, Toyota has taken a more conservative approach to testing autonomous vehicles. The automaker was rumored to be in talks to purchase Uber's self-driving technology, though it's unclear if Sunday's accident will hurt the chances of a potential deal.

Toyota invested in Uber in 2016, with plans to "explore collaboration" between the two companies.

On Sunday evening, a self-driving Volvo XC90 operated by Uber hit and killed a 49-year-old woman, Elaine Herzberg, in Tempe, Arizona. Herzberg is believed to be the first pedestrian to be killed by a self-driving vehicle.

At the time of the accident, the car was in autonomous mode, and operator Rafaela Vasquez was serving as a backup driver in the event that the vehicle's self-driving technology faltered. Early reports from local police indicate that Uber "would likely not be at fault" for the accident.

Uber's fatal accident has raised safety concerns for autonomous vehicles

But the accident has raised questions about the safety of self-driving vehicles. While supporters of the technology believe it will make cars much safer than those driven by humans, critics fear the mistakes autonomous vehicles will make along the way may produce more damage than optimistic companies would like to admit.

After the accident, Uber said it would suspend autonomous-vehicle testing in Tempe, San Francisco, and Toronto. Autonomous driving startup NuTonomy also said it would pause its self-driving tests in Boston.

"We are working with City of Boston officials to ensure that our automated vehicle pilots continue to adhere to high standards of safety," a NuTonomy spokesperson said in an email to Business Insider. "We have complied with the City of Boston's request to temporarily halt autonomous vehicle testing on public roads."

The company had provided vehicles to Lyft, which began offering self-driving rides in Boston in December. NuTonomy was bought by auto supplier Delphi in October.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance KPMG just dropped a new message for all uniBank customers a day...bullet
2 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
3 Finance Meet the kids of the richest black billionaires in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Here's the new Fed dot plot
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee.
Finance Fed raises interest rates, signals 2 more hikes in 2018
Football coach Nick Saban makes more money than any other public employee in Alabama.
Sports The highest-paid public employee in each state isn't a judge, senator, or governor — it's a college football or basketball coach
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, addresses a gathering during the Internet.org Summit in New Delhi October 9, 2014.
Finance The impact from Facebook’s privacy scandal looks more like the Equifax breach than the BP oil spill (FB)