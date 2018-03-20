Twitter is sinking after the Israeli government says its considering legal action (TWTR)

news

Twitter is down more than 5% after the Israeli government requested it remove content that suggests violence against the state.

Israel said that Twitter is ignoring those requests.

This comes as other social media companies experience a wave of negative attention related to content issues.

Twitter shares are sinking, down more than 5% Tuesday, after Bloomberg's Yaacov Benmeleh reported the Israeli government is weighing legal action against the social media company.

Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said Twitter has been ignoring Israeli government requests to remove content that suggests violence towards the state, brought on by the US's plan to move its embassy to Jerusalem, according to the Bloomberg report.

Also weighing on Twitter is the wave of negative publicity surrounding social media content in recent days.

Facebook has been battling a "fake news" problem, and over the past weekend it was discovered that Cambridge Analytica accessed data from 50 million Facebook users without their permission.

Last week, Snap found itself in controversy when it featured an advertisement that asked users whether they would rather " target="_blank"slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown," a reference to when Brown assaulted Rihanna in 2009.

Twitter shares are up 33% this year.