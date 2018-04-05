Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Twitter's gains get wiped out despite saying it's suspended 1.2 million terrorism-related accounts in the past 2 years (TWTR)


Finance Twitter's gains get wiped out despite saying it's suspended 1.2 million terrorism-related accounts in the past 2 years (TWTR)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The company released its 12th biannual transparency report on Thursday.

Twitter stock price play

Twitter stock price

(Markets Insider)

Twitter on Tuesday released its 12th biannual "transparency report" which said the platform had banned 1.2 million terrorism-related accounts since August 2015.

Despite the seemingly positive report, however, shares of Twitter reversed course from their morning gains, falling slightly into the red for the day.

"It’s scary to think that there are so many terrorism-related Twitter accounts to begin with — and concerning that they keep targeting Twitter as a place to spread their messages," Recode's Kurt Wagner theorized about one possible reason for the losses.

For the most recent reporting period, the second half of 2017, Twitter said it had removed 274,460 of the offending accounts, down 8.4% from the previous period. This could indicate Twitter is getting better at ensuring harmful accounts aren't created in the first place.

“We continue to see the positive, significant impact of years of hard work making our site an undesirable place for those seeking to promote terrorism, resulting in this type of activity increasingly shifting away from Twitter,” the company said in a blog post.

Shares of Twitter are up 15% since the beginning of 2018.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Salaries of top MTN bosses in Africa revealedbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Stephen Steve Schwarzman
Finance Blackstone is struggling to raise money for the massive, Saudi-backed infrastructure fund it trumpeted last year (BX)
Oklahoma teachers have the third lowest salaries in the country.
Finance Teachers have gone on strike in West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Kentucky — this is how much money teachers make in every state
Twitter stock price
Finance Twitter's gains get wiped out despite saying it's suspended 1.2 million terrorism-related accounts in the past 2 years (TWTR)
Finance Commercial banks in Ghana will determine interest rates on their loans with at 16.82%