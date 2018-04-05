Twitter's gains get wiped out despite saying it's suspended 1.2 million terrorism-related accounts in the past 2 years (TWTR)

news

Twitter was up more than 4% Thursday, before reversing course after releasing its biannual transparency report.

The company said it has removed 1.2 million terrorism-related accounts since August 2015.

Despite the seemingly positive report, however, shares of Twitter reversed course from their morning gains, falling slightly into the red for the day.

"It’s scary to think that there are so many terrorism-related Twitter accounts to begin with — and concerning that they keep targeting Twitter as a place to spread their messages," Recode's Kurt Wagner theorized about one possible reason for the losses.

For the most recent reporting period, the second half of 2017, Twitter said it had removed 274,460 of the offending accounts, down 8.4% from the previous period. This could indicate Twitter is getting better at ensuring harmful accounts aren't created in the first place.

“We continue to see the positive, significant impact of years of hard work making our site an undesirable place for those seeking to promote terrorism, resulting in this type of activity increasingly shifting away from Twitter,” the company said in a blog post.

Shares of Twitter are up 15% since the beginning of 2018.