U.S. stocks drift after US manufacturing data disappoints

US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as markets digested disappointing manufacturing data. Tech shares helped pare losses for the Dow, led by Intel and Apple — which reports after the bell. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was up nearly 1%. Treasury yields remained below the key level of 3% as the dollar rallied to a fresh multi-month high.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,096.64 −66.51 (-0.28%)

S&P 500: 2,648.83 +0.78 (0.029%)

AUD/USD: 0.7484 -0.0048 (-0.64%)

ASX 200 SPI futures: 5,997.0 +50.5 (+0.85%)

