Uber and Lyft are changing where rich people buy homes

news

Uber and Lyft are affecting the real estate market.

In late 2017 luxury real estate broker, Leonard Steinberg, told Business Insider that the ride-hailing services are changing where wealthy people buy homes in the New York City.

A report released this week from MetLife Inc.'s asset-management business confirmed that the premium cost of apartments near public transit has begun to decline due to services such as Uber and Lyft.

Since 2001, Leonard Steinberg, real estate broker and a president at Compass, has been selling homes to New York City's richest residents.

Steinberg has over $3 billion in transactions under his belt. His largest sale to date was on a Tribeca townhouse that sold for $43 million. In 2009, he worked on the $32 million deal for Dolce & Gabbana designer Domenico Dolce's 11th Avenue penthouse.

Last year we spent a day with Steinberg, and when we asked what New York City neighborhood was currently the most popular among buyers, he had a surprising answer.

"Buyers have become more and more neighborhood agnostic than at any other time in history," he said. "[A buyer] will look at an apartment in SoHo, Hudson Yards, Upper East Side, and Tribeca."