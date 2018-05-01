Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Under Armour beats and says it's on track to meet its full year targets (UA)


Under Armour on Tuesday reported first-quarter results that beat on both the top and bottom lines and reiterated its full year earnings forecast.

Under Armour on Tuesday reported first-quarter results that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

The athletic-apparel maker posted a breakeven quarter as revenue rose 6% versus a year ago to $1.2 billion. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting a loss of $0.06 a share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

The company said sales in North America were flat, but the company's international business saw revenue soar 27% year-over-year. Under Armour has been losing market share as of late, recently falling behind Puma as the third-largest athletic apparel brand.

Under Armour reiterated its full year adjusted earnings forecast of between $0.14 and $0.19, which is in line with the $0.17 Bloomberg consensus.

"As we continue to build our global brand by delivering innovative performance products to our athletes, amplifying our story, further strengthening our go-to-market process, and leveraging our systems to create even deeper consumer connections - we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our full year targets," Under Armour Chairman and CEO Kevin Plank said in the earnings release.

