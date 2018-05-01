Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Under Armour is 'still in the early innings of global growth' (UAA)


Finance Under Armour is 'still in the early innings of global growth' (UAA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Under Armour is down on unfortunate guidance on its earnings call. But one analyst thinks the negativity doesn't do the company justice. It's international growth prospects can lead the way soon.

null play

null

(Getty/Justin Berl)
  • Under Armour's first-quarter earnings beat on both the top and bottom lines.
  • Shares are under pressure after the company warned gross margins will remain under pressure.
  • Jefferies analyst Randal Konik thinks Under Armour is poised for growth.
  • It has upside in its international businesses, and it's fixing its inventory problem.
  • Watch Under Armour trade in real time here.

Under Armour has big growth ahead, and it's positioned to tap into it fairly soon, Jefferies analyst Randal Konik wrote in a note sent out to clients on Tuesday.

The athletic-apparel maker reported first-quarter earnings Tuesday morning that beat Wall Street estimates. It posted a breakeven quarter on revenue of $1.2 billion. Both were better than expected. Still, shares are down almost 3% after the company said margins will remain under pressure.

Under Armour shares tumbled 80% between mid-2015 and mid-2017 as the company lost market share to industry leaders Nike and Adidas and fell into fourth place behind Puma. If it's not careful, Under Armour risks falling into fifth place, behind New Balance.

But Konik isn't worried.

"With valuation compressed and overly-negative sentiment, we see significant upside," Konik said. "The brand is strong and still in early innings of global growth." He has a $24 price target, some 40% above current levels.

While weak growth in its North America segment have been an unfortunate piece to Under Armour's narrative of late, its international prospects look promising. Konik recognized that North America sales were flat in the first-quarter, but noted that "international remains robust with EMEA and Asia-Pac driving 27% growth."

He also recognized that Under Armour does have an inventory problem. The company has had trouble getting its growing inventory to market on time in the past, but Konik is confident it is in the midst of addressing the issue.

"Inventories remain high and will be an overhang until properly managed, but initiatives are in place to rightsize," he wrote. He sees progress in the next two or three quarters.

All in all, "UAA has reached the inflection we've been talking about," Konik wrote.

Under Armour is up 14.75% on the year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
2 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet
3 Finance Ghana's top lawyer gets 7-yrs jail term for involvement in...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The cost of having a baby depends on where you live, how you give birth, and whether you have health insurance.
Finance How much it costs to have a baby in every state, whether you have health insurance or don't
Elon Musk
Finance Elon Musk is making a unusual change to Tesla's Q1 earnings call because of a suggestion he got on Twitter (TSLA)
The penthouse inside One Hundred Barclay.
Finance This $59 million penthouse in New York City's priciest zip code has a living room the size of a museum and perfect views of the Empire State Building and One World Trade
James Gorman
Finance There's been a big shakeup at Morgan Stanley — and it shows the bank is getting more serious about technology (MS)