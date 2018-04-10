US stocks soar despite chaos in Washington

news

US stocks climbed after a roller-coaster week, as threats of a trade war between the world's two largest economies eased. Investors shrugged off chaos in Washington, including the FBI raid of a top Trump lawyer's office and hotel room.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,407.86 +428.76 (+1.79%)

S&P 500: 2,659.04 +45.88 (+1.76%)

AUD/USD: 0.7764 +0.0067 (+0.87%)

ASX 200 SPI futures: 5,827.5 +33.5 (+0.58%)

Here is Wednesday's economic calendar: