US stocks surge as Tesla and Amazon provide a boost

news

US stocks rebounded as investors shook off a recent tech selloff and trade war anxieties. The S&P 500, which had led losses the day before, was up 1.15% following a strong prodcution report form Tesla and news that the Trump administration isn't actively seeking to target Amazon.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 24,033.36 +389.17 (+1.65%)

S&P 500: 2,614.45 +32.57 (+1.26%)

AUD/USD: 0.7681 +0.0020 (+0.26%)

ASX 200 SPI futures (June contracts): 5,742.5 -4.00 (-0.07%)

Here's what else you need to know: