Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Wall Street's celebrating a boom in equity trading (JPM, C)


Finance Wall Street's celebrating a boom in equity trading (JPM, C)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

JPMorgan and Citigroup both announced first quarter earnings on Friday, with both beating solidly. Both banks also posted gains in market revenues.

terry crews play

terry crews

(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

  • JPMorgan and Citigroup both announced first quarter earnings on Friday, with both beating solidly.
  • Both had bumper first quarters in equity trading, with JPMorgan posting a record quarter for the business.

Wall Street's celebrating a bumper quarter in equity trading.

JPMorgan and Citigroup both announced first quarter earnings on Friday, with both beating solidly. Both banks also posted gains in market revenues, with JPMorgan's markets revenues up 7% on an underlying basis, and Citigroup's total markets and securities securities revenues up 3%.

Those gains were driven by equities revenues, with JPMorgan posting record equities revenues of $2 billion, and Citigroup posting a 38% gain in equities revenues to $1.1 billion.

"Volatile markets drove client activity in Equity Derivatives and we saw continued strength in Prime Services, while gaining share in Cash Equities," Daniel Pinto, head of JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank, said in a memo to staff.

Citigroup said its results reflected "growth across all products," meanwhile. During a media call Citi's chief financial officer John Gerspach said the boost in equities was a mix of favorable market conditions and improvements to Citi's franchise.

"I can't give you a breakdown that it is X percentage from market conditions," he said. "We are seeing steady growth in market share."

The results follow a volatile first quarter for the stock market, which included a sharp spike in volatility, as markets whipsawed back and forth on account of, among other things, fears of the US stoking a trade war.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance Tough times for local banks in Ghana as they struggle to meet...bullet
3 Africa CEO Forum Only 5% of CEOs in Africa are women and Amy...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Mark Zuckerberg happy smile smiling cheerful congress
Finance It took Warren Buffett over 25 years to reach a milestone that Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg hit in under 2 years
Tesla stock price
Finance Tesla spikes after Musk says it will be profitable this year (TSLA)
patriotic american flag
Finance The 9 places in the US where Americans don't pay state income taxes
The flow of crude oil is seen in a container while an oilfield worker works on a drilling rig at an oil well operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA
Finance Oil hits its best level in more than 3 years