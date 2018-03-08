Walmart is doubling down on its ‘Every Day Low Price’ strategy — and that proves it still has an edge (WMT)

news

Walmart has been renewing efforts to offer discounts on its best-selling products, which could help it support its share price — for now, according to a Credit Suisse analyst.

Walmart disappointed investors when it reported a slowdown in e-commerce sales growth last quarter.

View Walmart's stock price in real time here.

Walmart has started to double down on its " target="_blank"Every Day Low Price" strategy, signaling a shift in focus to discounts on its best-selling products in order to increase sales. That strategy has largely paid off.

The retailer has made significant "price investments" — the term coined for retailers that accept lower margins in order to maintain a competitive advantage — in its mass product channels. Since then, Walmart has seen stronger unit growth in its mass market products, which was likely boosted by lower prices that attracts consumers, a Credit Suisse analyst notes.