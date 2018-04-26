Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Walmart's next acquisition could be a bust — at least in the near-term, analyst says (WMT)


Finance Walmart's next acquisition could be a bust — at least in the near-term, analyst says (WMT)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Walmart has to compete with Amazon in e-commerce. This purchase won't help — at least not soon.

null play

null

(AP/Nick Ut)

  • Walmart wants to buy Flipkart, India's version of Amazon.
  • Walmart has entered the e-commerce space mainly through acquisitions.
  • This purchase is a bad idea, Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh wrote in a note to clients.
  • Watch Walmart trade in real time here.

Walmart's foray into e-commerce has been mainly through acquisitions, and the next move it could make may be a bust, according to Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh.

"We view a potential acquisition of Flipkart as potentially negative in the shorter term as it likely leads to earnings dilution," Parikh wrote. Flipkart is India's version of Amazon.

Walmart is reportedly in talks with Flipkart to acquire a 51% stake in the company for between $10 billion and $12 billion.

Walmart recently bought Bonobos for $300 million and Jet.com for $3.3 billion. The Jet.com acquisition is said to be Walmart's most potent weapon in its battle against Amazon for share in the e-commerce space.

But the potential Flipkart purchase would likely detract value from Walmart because it would suffer "potential dilution related to a Flipkart stake,"Parikh wrote. While Flipkart's financials are hard to track down, it is reported the company lost roughly $1.4 billion on $3 billion of revenue last year.

Parikh assumes Flipkart will lose about $750 million in 2018, which underpins his estimate that a Walmart acquisition of the Indian e-commerce giant would dilute Walmart's earnings-per-share by 5%.

Mathematics aside, Parikh also warns the purchase "could unnerve investors playing for an intermediate-term earnings acceleration."

Parikh emphasized that he has little knowledge of Flipkart's financials, and that his dilution estimate is strictly for the short-term.

Walmart is down 10.57% on the year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance The central bank of Ghana has introduced a new law to sanitize...bullet
2 Finance Ghana's top lawyer gets 7-yrs jail term for involvement in...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A S'mores Frappuccino Blended Coffee rests on a table at a Starbucks coffeehouse in Austin
Finance Starbucks slides as comp sales squeak past estimates (SBUX)
Amazon stock price earnings
Finance Amazon spikes to an all-time high after crushing earnings (AMZN)
Screen Shot 2018 04 26 at 4.10.33 PM
Finance Microsoft slips after blowing past expectations (MSFT)
Amazon stock price earnings
Finance Amazon spikes to an all-time high after crushing earnings (AMZN)