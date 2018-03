What Americans spend on car insurance in every state, ranked from lowest to highest

news

If you own a car, purchasing car insurance is inevitable.

On average, Americans spend $125 a month, or $1,503 for an annual rate, on car insurance.

Various factors can go into the pricing of car insurance including geographical location — making every state's average cost sightly different.

Drivers in Michigan spend the most on car insurance, while those in its neighboring state Ohio pay the least.

Car insurance it not a one-size-fits all purchase. The price of car insurance can vary greatly depending on a number of factors including age, gender, marital status, driving record, years of driving experience, credit history, the type of car you drive, your claims history, and more.

ValuePenguin noted that annual car insurance premiums have been on the rise in a majority of states. In 2014, it was reported that the average annual cost of car insurance was $907.38.

ValuePenguin found out the latest average car insurance rates in each state for both monthly and annual payments.

Below, we've broken down the list and ranked the states from lowest to highest in terms of the average amount spent on car insurance. The ranking is based on each state's monthly average, and annual rates for each state are also listed.

51. Ohio: $77 a month

Average monthly rate: $77

Average annual rate: $926



50. Maine: $80 a month

Average monthly rate: $80



Average annual rate: $964

49. New Hampshire: $82 a month

Average monthly rate: $82



Average annual rate: $983

46. (TIE) Idaho: $88 a month

Average monthly rate: $88



Average annual rate: $1,053

46. (TIE) Iowa: $88 a month

Average monthly rate: $88



Average annual rate: $1,058

46. (TIE) North Carolina: $88 a month

Average monthly rate: $88



Average annual rate: $1,060

45. Wisconsin: $91 a month

Average monthly rate: $91



Average annual rate: $1,087

44. Virginia: $93 a month

Average monthly rate: $93



Average annual rate: $1,114

43. Vermont: $96 a month

Average monthly rate: $96



Average annual rate: $1,149

42. New York: $98 a month

Average monthly rate: $98



Average annual rate: $1,173

41. Utah: $99 a month

Average monthly rate: $99



Average annual rate: $1,192

40. Indiana: $100 a month

Average monthly rate: $100



Average annual rate: $1,202

39. Missouri: $101 a month

Average monthly rate: $101



Average annual rate: $1,207

38. Arizona: $102 a month

Average monthly rate: $102



Average annual rate: $1,222

36. (TIE) Nebraska: $110 a month

Average monthly rate: $110



Average annual rate: $1,317

36. (TIE) South Carolina: $110 a month

Average monthly rate: $110



Average annual rate: $1,316

35. Oregon: $111 a month

Average monthly rate: $111



Average annual rate: $1,333

33. (TIE) Kansas: $113 a month

Average monthly rate: $113



Average annual rate: $1,358

33. (TIE) Minnesota: $113 a month

Average monthly rate: $113



Average annual rate: $1,360

31. (TIE) Illinois: $114 a month

Average monthly rate: $114



Average annual rate: $1,370

31. (TIE) New Mexico: $114 a month

Average monthly rate: $114



Average annual rate: $1,371

30. Mississippi: $115 a month

Average monthly rate: $115



Average annual rate: $1,385

28. (TIE) Nevada: $116 a month

Average monthly rate: $116



Average annual rate: $1,388

28. (TIE) Tennessee: $116 a month

Average monthly rate: $116



Average annual rate: $1,397

26. (TIE) Arkansas: $117 a month

Average monthly rate: $117



Average annual rate: $1,399

26. (TIE) Hawaii: $117 a month

Average monthly rate: $117



Average annual rate: $1,400

25. Pennsylvania: $120 a month

Average monthly rate: $120



Average annual rate: $1,440

23. (TIE) Kentucky: $125 a month

Average monthly rate: $125



Average annual rate: $1,503

23. (TIE) Washington: $125 a month

Average monthly rate: $125



Average annual rate: $1,499

22. Alabama: $127 a month

Average monthly rate: $127



Average annual rate: $1,529

21. Wyoming: $128 a month

Average monthly rate: $128



Average annual rate: $1,541

19. (TIE) Colorado: $130 a month

Average monthly rate: $130



Average annual rate: $1,558

19. (TIE) South Dakota: $130 a month

Average monthly rate: $130



Average annual rate: $1,557

18. Oklahoma: $131 a month

Average monthly rate: $131



Average annual rate: $1,568

17. Delaware: $132 a month

Average monthly rate: $132



Average annual rate: $1,580

15. (TIE) Alaska: $134 a month

Average monthly rate: $134



Average annual rate: $1,605

15. (TIE) Massachusetts: $134 a month

Average monthly rate: $134



Average annual rate: $1,604

14. Texas: $135 a month

Average monthly rate: $135



Average annual rate: $1,620

13. Connecticut: $137 a month

Average monthly rate: $137



Average annual rate: $1,638

12. North Dakota: $143 a month

Average monthly rate: $143



Average annual rate: $1,710

11. Maryland: $151 a month

Average monthly rate: $151



Average annual rate: $1,810

10. Florida: $153 a month

Average monthly rate: $153



Average annual rate: $1,830

9. New Jersey: $159 a month

Average monthly rate: $159



Average annual rate: $1,905

7. (TIE) California: $164 a month

Average monthly rate: $164



Average annual rate: $1,962

7. (TIE) Louisiana: $164 a month

Average monthly rate: $164



Average annual rate: $1,971

5. (TIE) Montana: $168 a month

Average monthly rate: $168



Average annual rate: $2,013

5. (TIE) Rhode Island: $168 a month

Average monthly rate: $168



Average annual rate: $2,020

4. Washington DC: $177 a month

Average monthly rate: $177



Average annual rate: $2,127

3. Georgia: $183 a month

Average monthly rate: $183



Average annual rate: $2,201

2. West Virginia: $210 a month

Average monthly rate: $210



Average annual rate: $2,518

1. Michigan: $213 a month

Average monthly rate: $213



Average annual rate: $2,551