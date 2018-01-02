news

Ghanaians with TV sets are expected to make some financial obligations for owning and watching television.

The payment of TV License in Ghana was reintroduced in 2015 and requires TV users to pay a fee to the state broadcasting organization.

Domestic TV users are to pay between GH¢36 and GH¢60 for one or more TV sets in the same house every year, TV set repairers and sales outlets are to pay an annual sum of between GHc60 to GHc240.

For commercial TV operators, they are to pay GHc36 per annum for each TV set. { 1 dollar = 4.54 GHC}

The Chief Justice of the West African country, Sophia Akuffo, has set up a special court to prosecute individuals who default in the payment of their TV License fee.

This follows a request made to the judiciary by Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Director-General, Dr. Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow in November this year.

Mauritius

TV license in Mauritius is collected as part of the electricity bill. The proceeds are used to fund the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation(MBC). The licence fee makes up 60% of MBC's funding with most of the rest coming from television and radio advertisements.

Namibia

The licence fee in Namibia fee is used to fund the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC). Persons or institutions may be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N$2000.00 or, in default of payment, to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six (6) months, and the court convicting them, in addition to any penalty that the court may impose. {1 dollar = 12.35 Namibian Dollar}

South Africa

There is a law in South Africa that requires TV owners to pay a R265 license fee. A concessionary rate of R70 is however available for those over 70, and disabled persons or war veterans who are on social welfare. The licence fee partially funds the public broadcaster, the South African Broadcasting Corporation. {1 dollar = 12.35 South African Rand}