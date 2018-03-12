What you need to know on Wall Street today

news

And then there was one.

Harvey Schwartz, one of the two men considered as the potential successor to Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, is retiring next month, the bank announced Monday.

That leaves David Solomon, who shares the titles of president and chief operating officer with Schwartz, as the sole contender to replace Blankfein when he steps down as early as this year.

Blankfein briefed the Goldman Sachs board in February on the position of his potential successors, according to a person familiar with the matter. In that meeting, he identified Solomon as the man best placed to replace him, according to the person.

In other news, there’s been a big shakeup at the top of Citigroup’s stock trading business. Wall Street's gotten obsessed with how Amazon could upend everything.

In deal news, we got an inside look at CVS' $40 billion bond deal, one of the biggest of all time, from the lead bankers' perspective. And Dropbox is seeking a $7.5 billion valuation in its coming IPO

In crypto news:

Lastly, Business Insider on Sunday published the untold story of Uber's infighting, backstabbing, and multimillion-dollar exit packages.