What you need to know on Wall Street today


Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider's summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 306 points Wednesday, bogged down by concerns of possible Chinese retaliation against President Donald Trump's metals tariffs, disappointing retail sales, and another downward revision to the Atlanta Fed's first-quarter GDP forecast.

Here's the latest:

A former Equifax executive has been charged with insider trading for selling shares before the company's massive data breach was announced. And Theranos and its founder Elizabeth Holmes have been charged with fraud by the SEC.

In crypto news:

Lastly, Stephen Hawking's final Reddit post was an ominous warning about the future of humanity and capitalism.

