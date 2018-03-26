Home > Business Insider > Finance >

What you need to know on Wall Street today


The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday said that it is officially investigating Facebook.

The FTC publicly confirmed the investigation after several news outlets reported on the probe last week, citing unnamed sources. Facebook stock was down as much as 5% following news of the FTC probe.

Elsewhere in tech news:

In finance news, we got the inside story on Goldman Sachs' plan to move dealmaking beyond Wall Street and Silicon Valley. And the average Wall Street bonus soared to nearly $185,000 last year.

And in markets news:

