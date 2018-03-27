What you need to know on Wall Street today

news

Major technology companies, particularly Facebook, are gearing up for rounds of marathon hearings and heavy scrutiny from Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal and other concerns about individual privacy.

The Senate Judiciary Committee extended an invitation to Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday to testify on consumer privacy protections, adding to the list of congressional panels requesting his presence.

Zuckerberg, along with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, are slated to face a barrage of questions about their respective companies' data collection and privacy policies. In related news, Twitter dropped after Citron Research said it's the social media company "most vulnerable to privacy regulation."

Back in finance news, a top Deutsche Bank executive has described the bank as "most dysfunctional" company she has ever worked for, amid reports that chairman Paul Achleitner is preparing to oust CEO John Cryan.

The CEO of hyped trading startup Algomi has left.

And in markets news: