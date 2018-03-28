What you need to know on Wall Street today

news

The topsy-turvy ride US stocks are on right now doesn't simply mark the return of equity volatility. It could also be signaling the beginning of the end of the nine-year bull market.

So says Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which argues the uptick in volatility is characteristic of a late-cycle environment — the type that normally precedes significant equity losses. The firm has surveyed more than 200 fund managers overseeing $579 billion, of which a record 74% say the global economy is in the latter part of its cycle.

And if there was any doubt that price swings were back in a big way, the past few trading sessions have put that to rest. The benchmark S&P 500 moved more than 2% for three straight days— two down, and one up — through Monday, the longest such streak since August 2015. Then, on Tuesday, the index dropped more than 1.7%, erasing much of the progress made to start the week.

Today the S&P 500 is up 0.3%, but that doesn't tell the whole story, with Amazon, Tesla and Netflix down sharply. Here's the latest:

In finance news, there's been a big shakeup in UBS' giant wealth management business. And top investors were asked to rate Wall Street's CEOs — here's how Jamie Dimon, Lloyd Blankfein and James Gorman stack up.

Lastly, US economic growth was revised higher in the 4th quarter on stronger consumer spending.