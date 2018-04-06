What you need to know on Wall Street today

news

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider's summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours. Sign up here to get the best of Business Insider delivered direct to your inbox.

JPMorgan's taking a page from the Google playbook.

The US banking giant has created a JPMorgan Chase application programming interface (API) store, allowing clients to plug into JPMorgan's data. The API store was highlighted by JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon in his annual letter to shareholders as part of a discussion on the bank's tech strategy.

The move is the latest example of JPMorgan taking inspiration from Silicon Valley giants like Amazon and Google. Read the full story.

Elsewhere in finance news, RBC Capital Markets' expansion and investment in senior bankers is paying off with a surge in stock deals. A former portfolio manager at Steve Cohen's Point72 is setting out to launch a $50 million crypto hedge fund.

In econ news, the US added fewer jobs than expected, while the unemployment rate held at 17-year low. Trump's trade war antics just spoiled the perfectly good jobs report.

Here's what else is happening:

In tech news, Amazon just filed an under-the-radar protest that hints they're ready for a battle with Trump on a multibillion-dollar contract. The chairman of Google's parent company says if internet companies don't get their act together, 'bad things will occur'.

Tesla has a China problem that's about to get worse. But Elon Musk is concerned with other things, such as the creation of 'god-like' AI could doom mankind to an eternity of robot dictatorship.

Lastly, here's exactly how much paychecks changed after tax reform for people at every income level from $20,000 to $269,000 a year.