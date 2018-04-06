Home > Business Insider > Finance >

What you need to know on Wall Street today


Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider's summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours. Sign up here to get the best of Business Insider delivered direct to your inbox.

JPMorgan's taking a page from the Google playbook.

The US banking giant has created a JPMorgan Chase application programming interface (API) store, allowing clients to plug into JPMorgan's data. The API store was highlighted by JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon in his annual letter to shareholders as part of a discussion on the bank's tech strategy.

The move is the latest example of JPMorgan taking inspiration from Silicon Valley giants like Amazon and Google. Read the full story.

Elsewhere in finance news, RBC Capital Markets' expansion and investment in senior bankers is paying off with a surge in stock deals. A former portfolio manager at Steve Cohen's Point72 is setting out to launch a $50 million crypto hedge fund.

In econ news, the US added fewer jobs than expected, while the unemployment rate held at 17-year low. Trump's trade war antics just spoiled the perfectly good jobs report.

Here's what else is happening:

In tech news, Amazon just filed an under-the-radar protest that hints they're ready for a battle with Trump on a multibillion-dollar contract. The chairman of Google's parent company says if internet companies don't get their act together, 'bad things will occur'.

Tesla has a China problem that's about to get worse. But Elon Musk is concerned with other things, such as the creation of 'god-like' AI could doom mankind to an eternity of robot dictatorship.

Lastly, here's exactly how much paychecks changed after tax reform for people at every income level from $20,000 to $269,000 a year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Nigeria reduces gas supply to Ghana by 50% over $40.3million debtbullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Dow jones stock market today
Finance Dow tumbles as many as 600 points amid mounting trade war fears
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance Stocks are getting whacked after Trump threatens more tariffs (DJIA, X)
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance US Steel is getting whacked after Trump threatens more tariffs (DJIA, X)
null
Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: George Soros wants to trade crypto