Home > Business Insider > Finance >

What you need to know on Wall Street today


Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider's summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours. Sign up here to get the best of Business Insider delivered direct to your inbox.

It's evident when JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake talks about the bank's opportunity to "delight" customers. Or when co-president Gordon Smith sends a memo to staff highlighting the bank's "customer obsession." CEO Jamie Dimon has even specifically referenced Amazon Prime.

That's right. It's clear that JPMorgan's taking inspiration from Amazon.

"Jeff Bezos has always looked at his company as being very customer-obsessed," Lori Beer, chief information officer at JPMorgan Chase, told Business Insider. "We’re thinking of JPMorgan Chase in the same light."

Business Insider recently sat down with Beer, who oversees an annual tech spend of $10.8 billion and 50,000 technologists. You can read our full interview with Beer here.

Elsewhere in finance news, the CEO of $67 billion UK bank Lloyds is watching four industry drivers to avoid ending up like "Blockbuster or Kodak."

In markets news:

In tech news:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Although there are super rich Ghanaians, they have never...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

southwest emergency landing
Finance Southwest reportedly gives passengers who were on fatal flight $5,000 check and a $1,000 travel voucher (LUV)
HMNY stock moviepass
Finance MoviePass’ parent company is getting smoked — again — after 'scary' new revelations about its finances (HMNY)
Workers arrange steel rims for export at a wheel factory in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China.
Finance NUCOR CEO: I'm not worried about the steel market's biggest fear
The new Jaguar I-PACE.
Finance Automakers are facing an unprecedented shift in the industry — and it's great news for consumers