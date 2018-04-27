What you need to know on Wall Street today

news

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider's summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours. Sign up here to get the best of Business Insider delivered direct to your inbox.

For years, banker bros have worn a recognizable outfit that's escaped high-profile public scrutiny.

Until now.

In September, an Instagram account was launched to track the "Midtown Uniform," defined as a button-down Oxford shirt, dress slacks, and, perhaps most crucially, a vest.

Having adopted the handle @midtownuniform, the account serves as a vigilante of sorts, holding finance guys and other similarly attired professionals responsible for their alleged crimes against fashion.

Banker bros, beware: There's a popular Instagram account mocking your "Midtown Uniform."

Elsewhere in finance news, Deutsche Bank is expected to cut around 1,000 jobs in the United States. In related news, UBS has hired a top investment banker from Deutsche Bank amid a major ramp-up of its US dealmaking team.

And Citigroup just handed a 37-year-old rising star a seat on the firm's most powerful management committee.

In deal news, investors are angry with Botox-maker Allergan, and they're trying to get an activist involved to shake it up. Pharma dealmaking is starting to heat up — here's who likely to get acquired.

There's a war for talent on Wall Street for dealmakers who work with the likes of Kraft and Unilever — and some firms will be left out in the cold.

And in IPO news, DocuSign surged more than 30% in its trading debut.

In markets news:

And in tech news: