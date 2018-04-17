You should read this if you invested in Swiss Golden

news

EFCC has recovered N216,402,565.05 out of the N3 billion invested by Nigerians in Swiss Golden Investment.

Nigeria’s most popular anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has made a startling revelation on Swiss Golden Investment.

A statement from the EFCC said the online investment company has defrauded over 700,000 Nigerians and this was confirmed through an investigation by the detectives of the anti-graft agency.

Swiss Golden lofty promises

Swiss Golden Investment prides itself as an online investment company that trades in gold bars and reward investors with gold bars or cash. The multi-level-marketing investment rewards investors for recruiting more members to grow the chain of reward. Members are requested to recruit more members or remain stagnant on the chain with all promises not met.

Information on the Swiss Golden website shows that participants are meant to buy gold, partner with the company as advertising agents while encouraging other prospective partners to also register to get a bonus in return.

Stranded Nigerians petition EFCC

Following many Nigerian investors inabilities to either get the gold bars promised or funds after several months, the EFCC was petitioned. The commission noted that it received a petition from complainants who alleged they invested in the company advertised as an online investment that deals with buying and selling of gold bars.

A petitioner in Nigeria was quoted as saying operators of Swiss Golden refused to pay them any dividend or their capital after investing over a billion Naira into the business.

A Russian, two Nigerians arrested

A Russian national and two Nigerians have been arrested for their involvement in Swiss Golden investment that has been tagged a scam.

The EFCC revealed it arrested one Maxim Lobaty, Austin Emenike, and Dickson Nonso Onuchukwu through intelligence reports in Lagos.

“The trio was subsequently conveyed to the Kano operational zone of the EFCC for further investigation,” the EFCC said.

Continuing, the commission said: “Swiss Golden was discovered through investigation to be a Ponzi scheme that was designed to defraud innocent victims of their hard earned money.

“After being drilled at the commission’s Kano zonal office, Maxim and his co-suspects consented to the refund of the investment. Subsequently, a total sum of N216,402,565.05 has now been recovered.

“Investigation into the alleged fraud is still ongoing and all efforts are being made to recover the money involved and the alleged suspects are brought to justice,” it said.