Lancelot Imasuen's 'Love Birds' will make you laugh

news

'Love Birds' parades a cast of interesting characters portrayed by three of the best in the Nigerian movie industry.

Lancelot wants to showcase his new achievement believing it will not only break barriers but further enlighten Nigerian parents in diaspora on the need to allow love prevail at all time.



It was the first press screening of 'Love Birds,' a Nigerian movie shot in the United State of America by famous filmmaker, Lancelot Imasuen. The cinema was one of the viewing halls in FilmOne Cinemas situated in Surulere, Lagos Nigeria.

Lancelot wants to showcase his new achievement believing it will not only break barriers but further enlighten Nigerian parents in diaspora on the need to allow love prevail at all time. And the movie opens with popular Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus dragging her 20-year-old daughter to meet with the fiance arranged for her by her parents.

The movie

One thing you can't miss in this movie is the display of the rich Benin culture as enshrined by Lancelot, who himself is quick to flaunt his Edo background. From the names of the prominent characters to the television programme and accent, the rich Benin culture was not evident but passed in full dose.

The American-induced character of Jim Iyke, one of Nigeria's evergreen actor, not only sits well on him but his ability to bring out the Nigerian accent when in fear gives the movie an edge. One of the longest and last scenes in the movie will leave you reeling out with laughter.

Stella Damasus, who acted out a middle aged woman from the ancient Benin that relocated to the USA, keeps refreshing viewers memories with her display of the rich Nigerian culture without hesitation.

Stella is paired with Joseph Benjamin as the lovely husband and wife who relocated to the US and bore a beautiful daughter that has fallen in love with the son of her father's late friend.

Stella had insisted that Jim should marry her daughter despite their difference in social status. Jim plays the role of an arrogant son of a billionaire, who is the heir to a large empire built in Atlanta.

What brings about the movie title is how far Sarail and Felix went in expressing their love in the face of denials, cultural norms, pettiness, envy and jealousy.

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa asked for the age rating for the movie and Lancelot was quick to relish in his ability to make a movie that all age can watch.

The cast

'Love Birds' parades a cast of interesting characters portrayed by three of the best in the Nigerian movie industry. Stella Damasus, who returns to the screen after a brief hiatus since her relocation to the US; Joseph Benjamin, who has been in and out of Nigeria for the last four years and Jim Iyke, Nollywood's bad boy who has found himself a new home in Atlanta Georgia.

The trio were adequately placed in their characters to help put a fine blend with the newly introduced actors, who played the role of love birds. Felix Omozusi and Saraii Captca are two young Nigerians that Lancelot gave an opportunity to make a name for themselves in the new movie that is billed for Nigerian release on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Co-produced by Jim Iyke and Robert Peters, 'Love Birds' aims at changing the narrative of the Nigerian parents in diaspora.