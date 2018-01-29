Life after power for 3 African dictators who left office in 2017

news

Africa is a region blessed with men who have a high love for holding on to power. But 2017 saw the exit of 3 of them – Yahaya Jammeh of Gambia, Jose Dos Santos of Angola and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe.

For these men, life after leaving the highest political post in their countries won’t be that easy. Hence, Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa digs to know what these men are up to.

From the look of things, none of these men plans to return to politics as they join the alumni of ex-heads of states in Africa.

Yahaya Jammeh

Yahaya Jammeh ascended to power in The Gambia through ousting President Dawda Jawara who had been President since 1970. Following the style of his predecessor, Lt. Col. Jammeh also ruled the central African country for 22 years.

He was defeated in an election by current President Adama Barrow in 2017.

Right after a political deal facilitated by the ECOWAS, Jammeh flew to Equatorial Guinea, where he is in exile. Speculations have it that Jammeh is taking to farming like most of the former African leaders.

Jose Dos Santos

Jose Dos Santos finally throws in the towel in August 2017 after ruling Angola for 38 years. Since he stepped down himself, Dos Santos took along some political powers with him.

He is still the president of MPLA and has the power to choose parliamentary candidates for the ruling party. Aside from this, Dos Santos will concentrate on ruling the family business. The business interests cut across agriculture, mining and telecommunication industry.

Robert Mugabe

Dr Robert Mugabe was the president of Zimbabwe since independence in 1980. He was, however, forced to step down after a ‘correctional coup’ was staged by the country’s military.

In the power transfer deal brokered by President Jacob Zuma, Mugabe was given immunity and rights of a former president. With this, Mugabe is stated to be spending his time with wife, Grace, and concentrating on his dairy business.

Also, he is said to be planning to write his memoirs which will cover his years and experience as president of Zimbabwe.