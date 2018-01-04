This Nigerian’s tweet is one of Bill Gate’s 8 best tweets for 2017

news

One of the world's richest billionaires, Bill Gate has revealed that a tweet by a Nigerian policymaker made one of his best 7 tweets of 2017.

According to Bill Gates, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina's tweet disclosing he had donated his 2017 World Food Prize to a charity ignited a hope for human race. A feeling he said about other 6 tweets selected for the year.

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina is the current President of African Development Bank (AfDB). He was also Nigeria's minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the administration of Dr Goodluck Jonathan (2011-2015).

In the Twitter thread disclosing this fact, Bill Gates hinted that 2017 was tough for everyone. He, however, noted that there are moments that inspire hope and progress in the human race.

“There’s no denying that 2017 was a really tough year... but it also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress. Here are some inspiring tweets that you may have missed….“

This is an annual practice by the Microsoft's co-founder, and it is aimed at encouraging people to take part in acts capability of improving the spirit of humanity in people living around them.

Other Tweets that inspired Bill Gates in 2017

1. A man became the first person in his family to graduate from college

2. A Bollywood film tackling sanitation problem in India





3. Two countries (Bhutan and Maldives) have eradicated measles

4. The New York Times presented a health argument for doing good

5. Schools started encouraging kids to get into 'extreme reading.'

6. Gates is an avid reader