This Nigerian’s tweet is one of Bill Gate’s 8 best tweets for 2017

This is to show that there are many inspiring people in Nigeria.
According to Bill Gates, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina's tweet disclosing he had donated his 2017 World Food Prize to a charity ignited a hope for human race. A feeling he said about other 6 tweets selected for the year.
Dr Akinwunmi Adesina is the current President of African Development Bank (AfDB). He was also Nigeria's minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the administration of Dr Goodluck Jonathan (2011-2015).
In the Twitter thread disclosing this fact, Bill Gates hinted that 2017 was tough for everyone. He, however, noted that there are moments that inspire hope and progress in the human race.
“There’s no denying that 2017 was a really tough year... but it also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress. Here are some inspiring tweets that you may have missed….“
This is an annual practice by the Microsoft's co-founder, and it is aimed at encouraging people to take part in acts capability of improving the spirit of humanity in people living around them.