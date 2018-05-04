10 health benefits of Ghanaian’s favourite meal, Kenkey

news

One of Ghana's consumed food is Kenkey and it has quite a number of health benefits that has been nutritional for the consumers.

Made from corn, Kenkey has two types known as Fante Kenkey and Ga Kenkey and both are and served with sauces, peppers, onions, meat, fish or shrimps.

Kenkey is one of the principal foods consumed in Ghana. Made from corn, Kenkey has two types known as Fante Kenkey and Ga Kenkey.

While the Fante kenkey is mostly produced in the Central and Western Regions, the Ga kenkey is common with the people of Ewe, Akan and the Greater Accra Region.

Both the Fante Kenkey and Ga Kenkey are basically kneaded corn dough cooked in dried plantain leaves and served with sauces, peppers, onions, meat, fish or shrimps.

Here are some of the health benefits of the cornmeal:

1. Kenkey is rich in vitamins A, C, E, K, B vitamins like pantothenic acid, riboflavin, thiamine, niacin, and folates.

2. Kenkey is made up of complex carbohydrates, low protein, low fat and high fiber content.

3. The meal is rich in phosphorus, manganese, zinc, calcium, magnesium, selenium and iron.

4. Kenkey also has antioxidants and phytochemicals like lutein, zeaxanthin, anthocyanin, caffeic acid, vanillic acid, protocatechuic acid, syringic acid, beta-carotene, coumaric acid, ferulic acid etc.

5. Kenkey has an impressive combination of antioxidants and phytochemicals which helps to protect the body from oxidative stress or the ravages of free radicals. These, in turn, protect the body from heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

6. Kenkey also helps to decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease and lower blood pressure.

7. Some of the antioxidants in Kenkey help in eye health.

8. Eating Kenkey helps in digestion because of its high level of fiber which aids in digestion and regulates blood sugar. It also protects one from constipation and hemorrhoids.

9. Eating Kenkey helps combat fat by reducing blood cholesterol levels.

10. Kenkey supports digestive and immune system while contributing beneficially to the intestine and overall health.

Preparation

In a report by Daily Graphic, the preparation of Fante Kenkey which is similar to Ga Kenkey is given as follow: