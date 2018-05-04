10 health benefits of Ghanaian’s favourite meal, Kenkey

Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Kenkey is one of most consumed food in Ghana and it has quite a number of health benefits that has been nutritional for the consumers.

(Recipes around the world)

 

  • Made from corn, Kenkey has two types known as Fante Kenkey and Ga Kenkey and both are and served with sauces, peppers, onions, meat, fish or shrimps.

Kenkey is one of the principal foods consumed in Ghana. Made from corn, Kenkey has two types known as Fante Kenkey and Ga Kenkey.

While the Fante kenkey is mostly produced in the Central and Western Regions, the Ga kenkey is common with the people of Ewe, Akan and the Greater Accra Region.

Both the Fante Kenkey and Ga Kenkey are basically kneaded corn dough cooked in dried plantain leaves and served with sauces, peppers, onions, meat, fish or shrimps.

Here are some of the health benefits of the cornmeal:

1. Kenkey is rich in vitamins A, C, E, K, B vitamins like pantothenic acid, riboflavin, thiamine, niacin, and folates.

2. Kenkey is made up of complex carbohydrates, low protein, low fat and high fiber content.

3. The meal is rich in phosphorus, manganese, zinc, calcium, magnesium, selenium and iron.

4. Kenkey also has antioxidants and phytochemicals like lutein, zeaxanthin, anthocyanin, caffeic acid, vanillic acid, protocatechuic acid, syringic acid, beta-carotene, coumaric acid, ferulic acid etc.

5. Kenkey has an impressive combination of antioxidants and phytochemicals which helps to protect the body from oxidative stress or the ravages of free radicals. These, in turn, protect the body from heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

play A well prepared Kenkey meal (Flickr)

 

6. Kenkey also helps to decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease and lower blood pressure.

7. Some of the antioxidants in Kenkey help in eye health.

8. Eating Kenkey helps in digestion because of its high level of fiber which aids in digestion and regulates blood sugar. It also protects one from constipation and hemorrhoids.

9. Eating Kenkey helps combat fat by reducing blood cholesterol levels.

10. Kenkey supports digestive and immune system while contributing beneficially to the intestine and overall health.

Preparation

In a report by Daily Graphic, the preparation of Fante Kenkey which is similar to Ga Kenkey is given as follow:

Get corn preferably the dry corn, soak in water for a day and mill it.

Knead the milled corn and keep it for a day, then its ready for use.

Divide the corn into three portions and cook one portion stirring to get a smooth texture.

After this, you mix the uncooked portion with the cooked portions carefully considering the amount of water until you have a smooth texture.

Balls are then formed from the dough and cooked in dry plantain leaves.

The balls are put into large black barrels and cooked over a period.

Once the barrel is put on fire, no air must penetrate the cover or the kenkey would go bad. The level of water in the barrel is checked intermittently so as to prevent drying.

If water needs to be added, it has to be poured on the sack covering the barrel for it to soak into the kenkey.

Keep listening and the sound of the bubbles tells the cook whether there is the need for more water. As this is being done, the fire is checked and adjusted as necessary. The kenkey is kept on fire till the next day.

